Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of George McCain for 68 years. Loving mother of Dian Foster (Gary), Donna Higgins (late Greg) and mother-in-law of Kathy and Darlene. Predeceased by her sons Russell and Dwight. Cherished grandmother of Rick (Jeannette), Jason (Jane), John (Sarah), Tina (Neil), Mahogany (Bernie), Rose (Brad), Andy (Ashley), Jeff and Julie (Jeff). Sadly missed by many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Stan and Ross. Cremation has taken place. A Private Family Service will be held at Highland Park Funeral Centre with interment to follow. Covid 19 restrictions and protocol will be in place. In memory of Alma, donations may be made to the Five Counties Children's Centre or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com