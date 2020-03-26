|
In her 95th year, Audrey passed away at Centennial Place in Millbrook, Ontario on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She leaves to mourn her passing, three children, Leah Hardy (Ron) of Calgary AB; Gordon Jamison(Wendy) of Peterbourough ON; and Michael Jamison of St. John NB. As the last remaining member of the Harrison family, Audrey was predeceased by her parents David Harrison and Hazel Irwin and her four siblings Alberta, Gordon, Elfreida and Lenora (Lee). She leaves behind four grandchildren, Richard and Robert Hardy, Jordan and Jeffrey Jamison as well as her great-grandchildren in Calgary, Jason, Ethan and Alexis Hardy. After growing up, working and raising the family in Toronto, Audrey retired to the Shelburne area where she enjoyed many happy years on a farm. She loved all kinds of animals, especially her dogs, cats, rabbits and horses. She moved to Peterborough after the death of her husband in 2010. Audrey frequently mentioned the many hours she and her brother played as kids by the Humber River in Toronto. Very close to her brother, she was devastated by his loss in the second world war. She regretted not being well enough to travel in August 2019 with her daughter Leah to a 75th Commemoration for her brother Gordon and his RCAF special forces crewmates who died in Plougoumelen France in August 1944. A street has been named for each member of the flight crew in honour of their contribution to the French resistance movement. At Audrey's request there will not be a funeral service. The family will join together in the summer of 2020 for a Celebration of Life. Thank you to the staff at Canterbury Gardens and finally at Centennial Place, Harvest House in Millbrook for their professional care of our Mom. If you wish, please make a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Peterborough or to the Peterborough Humane Society.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 26, 2020