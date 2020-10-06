1/
Glen Stephen WILSON
Passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Anne Wilson (nee Frair). Loving father of Laura Wilson (Shawn Lemay) and Paul Wilson (Patricia LeBlanc). Cherished grandfather of Justin and Ben. Dear brother of Carolyn Serroul (late Tom), Wayne Wilson (Diane) and brother-in-law of Tom Frair (Kerry), Dave Frair (Remy) and Stephen Frair. Cremation has taken place. In memory of Glen donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
