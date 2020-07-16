Glenn Ray Hadley 1934 - 2020 The architect, artist, photographer, pilot, musician, and writer has left us - a man who never stopped learning. Predeceased by his wife Anne, Glenn leaves his wife Lois Howieson; brothers Don and Jack (Penny); children Keith (Nancy), Susan (Darcy) and Peter (Jenny); stepchildren Kathy (Brian) and David (Tracie), and all their families. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Glenn's life will be held when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society. Glenn's full obituary, donations and condolences can be viewed and made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.652.3355 for assistance.