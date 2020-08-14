1/1
Glenn Stewart "Kirksey" "Nimoy" MACLELLAN
Passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Glenn of Peterborough, was 47 years of age. Beloved son of Elizabeth Robinson and the late Donald MacLellan. Dear brother of Paul, Kimberly Ann and the late Colleen. Father of Hayden Illingworth. Uncle of Mya Dixon, Holly Kristiansson and Ryan Larsson. Glenn will be remembered by his soulmate Monica Lopez Castro and many aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends. A huge fan of Star Trek, Johnny Cash and the Montreal Canadians. Glenn collected a lot of Star Trek movies and memorabilia and would always cheer on his Habs. He was also a great dart player, often playing at the Navy Club and the Armory. Cremation entrusted to the Ashburnham Funeral Home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 14, 2020.
