Retired employee of Bell Canada, Past President of R.C.L., Br, 300 and Past Master A.F. & A.M. No. 223 G.R.C., Norwood and "BBQ King" Passed away at Caressant Care Nursing Home, Marmora on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Glenn Saltern of Havelock in his 72nd year. Husband of the late Wendy Lynn Lee (2010). Beloved father of Andrea "Andy" Montgomery (Ted) of Havelock, Glenda Pressick (Todd) of Malone, Mary Rood (Chris) of Lucan, and Katie McCulloch (Rob) of Vietnam. Loving grandpa of Mackenzie and Joshua Montgomery and Scarlett and Wyatt Pressick. Also survived by his brother Gary Allen Saltern (Bonnie) of King City and by his nephew Bruce Saltern. Relatives and friends are invited to call at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 & 7:00-9:00 p.m. A Masonic Memorial Service will commence at 6:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Havelock, Spring 2020. Reception to follow at the R.C. Legion Br. #300, Norwood. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Hospice Norwood or the Heart and Stroke Foundation and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 25, 2020