At Peterborough Regional Health Centre on July 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gary Edgar Finn. Dear mother of Perry Finn, David Finn (Michele), Diana Hopkinson (Shawn) and Patrice Harrison (Christopher Ennew). Grandmother of Joshua, Jordan and Jacob Hopkinson; Matthew and Brittany Harrison; Alex, Nicholas and Melissa Finn all of Peterborough, and the late Jamie Finn. Predeceased by her parents Victor Graham and Anne Graham (nee Armstrong). Will be missed by her dear friend and companion John Plumpton. Private family visitation will be held at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Park Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
