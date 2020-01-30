|
Passed away with family by her side after complications of diabetes on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Fairhaven Nursing Home at the age of 97. Cherished wife of the late Maxwell Wilson. Loving mother of Mervin (Aileen), Roy and Deanna (Jack). Dear grandma of Jeffrey (LeeAnn), Pamela (Robert), Kyle (Lauren), Mark (Morgan), Laurie, Jackie (Andrew) and the late Sherri. Proud great grandma of 10 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings Winnifred, Harold and Rhoda. Goldie was greatly loved and will be missed by all her nieces, nephews, family and friends. A visitation will be held at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 Monaghan Road South, Peterborough on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel with a reception to follow. Inurnment will be at Rosemount Cemetery following the reception. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Diabetes Association. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 30, 2020