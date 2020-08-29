Our beloved Gord passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 25, 2020 just shy of his 91st birthday. Gord was predeased by his parents Murray McCheyne and Annie Noreen and his brother Doug. Gord was the loving husband and soul mate for over 37 years with his loving and devoted wife Jane (nee Kimber). He leaves behind his cherished children Robert (Marsha), Michael (Gayle), and Leeanne (Scott Barrett) and his treasured grandchildren Doug, Michelle, Samantha, Liam, Wiley, Jake, Stephanie and Andrew (Amanda). Also, his faithful golden retriever Kelly. Gord was a graduate of O.A.C Class of '52 (U. Of Guelph) and had a fulfilling, successful career at Ontario Hydro in the Head Office Forestry and Environment Dept as Head Landscape Architect. He was the President (1973) a volunteer position at that time of the Society of Ontario Hydro Professional Engineers handling labour negotiations, arbitrations and mediations representing Society members. He also served on many committees and social programs for the benefit of the employees of the company over his career. Gord and his "honey bunny" Jane loved to see the world when they could, many Caribean islands, Bermuda, England, Portugal, Australia, tons of winter ski vacations, houseboating adventures and cottaging on Upper Stony Lake and in retirement on Buckhorn Lake with his dogs Clancy, then Keena, Sunny and Kelly. Winters early in retirement were spent in Florida and starting in 2006 spent many enjoyable winters in south Texas. His pursuit of knowledge and facts with his sharp mind allowed him to complete crossword puzzles in no time and was always sought after to be on your Trivia Pursuit team. He was a man of honour, duty, respect and as many know a wonderful sense of humour. Our sincere gratitude to all the staff at St. Joseph's at Fleming LTC in Peterborough for all their personal sacrifices that they have made during this difficult Covid 19 time. So thankful for everyone especially the dedicated, compassionate nursing and PSW's on Pathway G. In memory of Gord, donations to St. Joseph's at Fleming LTC, Univ. Of Guelph Pet Trust or the Salvation Army Peterborough would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in 2021.