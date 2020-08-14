Of Woodville. Founding and former owner of Podium Grafix passed away peacefully Sunday morning August 2, 2020 in Pallative Care at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ontario after a long and hard 5 year battle with Prostate Cancer. Born in Peterborough on December 30, 1963 to Marjorie (Harnish) and the late Harold Gilliatt. Left to mourn are his companion Paula Blundell, her children Ryan, Christian and Leah, his sister Joanne Gilliatt of Woodbridge and Aunts, Uncles and cousins in Nova Scotia. At the request of Gord he has been cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thorne Funeral Home in Cannington. Due to Covid-19 a private Celebration of Life will take place. Gord lived his life to the fullest in the last 5 years making numerous trips across Canada and the USA with friends on his beloved Harley. The family wishes to thank Drs. William Meade, Gregory Lo, the nurses in Oncology at PRHC and the nurses in Pallative Care at Ross Memorial in Lindsay for their caring and compassionate care. In rememberance of Gord donations can be made to Prostate Cancer, Ross Memorial Hospital or a charity of your choice
.