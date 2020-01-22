|
Peacefully with his loving daughters by his side on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Peterborough Extendicare in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Rose-Marie (2014). Loving father of Donna-Marie (Moe) and Dianne. Dear grandfather of Kellie (James), Ryan (Jessica) and Kyle (Lindsey). Proud great grandfather of Leila, Noah and Denver. Cherished brother of Helen-Marie. Gordon was greatly loved and will be missed by his cousin Trudy (d. Murray) and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Gord was known for his love of sports and a good joke, being the master of one liners. He especially loved to play seniors hockey and baseball and was a loyal fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Blue Jays. A visitation will be held at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. and on Friday, January 24th, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at 12 p.m. with a reception to follow. Interment will be at the Norwood Cemetery this Spring. A very special thank you to the staff at Peterborough Extendicare for making Dad's short stay as comfortable as possible and also for all their support to our family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020