Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at PRHC. Predeceased by his parents Walter and Vera (Armstrong). Beloved husband of Diane (nee James). Loving father of Cheryl (Bill), Robert and Elizabeth. Proud papa to Kyle (Erin), Predeceased by his sister Sheila Faulkner and survived by his brother Robert (Cindy) of New Brunswick. Grant was a special uncle to Kiefer (Haileigh). Grant will also be sadly missed by his extended family across Canada as well as his many friends. Grant was retired from Quaker Oats after 46+ years as the maintenance manager, fire chief and licensed Millwright, he was an avid hunter and enjoyed family and friends at the cottage on Kashabog Lake. A Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, July 21, at 11 a.m. at Rosemount Memorial Gardens 2551 Whittington Drive Cavan-Monaghan. Please keep in mind that Provincial requirements for social distancing will be in effect, also everyone will be required to wear a mask at the service. A Celebration of Life Reception will take place at a later date at NISBETT FUNERAL HOME 600 Monaghan Road. Donations in memory of Grant may be made to PRHC Palliative Care Unit. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneral.com
The family would also like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Rebecca Webster and the staff of PRHC Palliative Care Unit for their kind and considerate care of Grant.