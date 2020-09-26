Peacefully, surrounded by family with strength and courage in her 85th year on September 23, 2020 at the farm. Beloved and cherished wife of the late James A Yeomans (2011) of 59 years. Proud and loving mother of David (Lorna), Nancy Thompson, Bill (Noreen), Bob (late Sandra), MaryBeth White (Gregg). Grama Mary will be forever missed by her eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mary will be dearly missed by her surviving brothers, sisters, and sisters-in-law Aileen Flynn, Bill (Pat), Ted (Marie), Katherine Cannon (Vern), Claire Legault (Paul), Patsy Shalla (Richard), Verna Epoch and Jane Sumner along with her many loving nieces and nephews. Mary's zest for life was simple. She loved her family, friends and her faith in God. Mary recently accepted her CWL pin which recognized her 60 years of service with Sacred Heart Church. With a generous heart and uplifting sense of humour for love of laughter Mary will never be forgotten by the many lives she touched. Family and friends will be received at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4 - 4:45 p.m., 5-5:45 p.m. and 6 - 6:45 p.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 208 Romaine Street. Interment Highland Park Cemetery. Guest wishing to attend visitation or funeral service must RSVP at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
or by calling 705-740-0444. In lieu of flowers, donations graciously appreciated for Alzheimer Society or charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca