Gregory Otto Deck (aka Peter) February 26, 1935- March 21, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Peter passed away on March 21, 2020 at Royal Victoria Hospital. He was 85 years young and was holding the hand of his wife, Betty, of 65 years. Peter and Betty Laurine (nee Baird) were married December 18, 1954 in Peterborough. Peter was a middle son of Bert and Thelma (nee Waters) Deck and was born and raised in Peterborough with siblings; Muriel, June (Fred), Keith (Sandy), Ken (Jean), Ron (Cathy) and Alan (Dorothy); survived now only by Sandy and Cathy. They were a motley crew and presented lots of challenges and fun for Thelma. Peter and Betty spent a few years in Halifax while Peter served during the Korean War on the HMCS Quebec and HMCS Magnificent. They were blessed with their first child, Linda Darlene while stationed in Halifax. They supported each other through her passing less than a year later. Once retired from the Navy, Peter pursued his Stationary Engineer designation, apprenticing in several hospitals and facilities across Ontario until First Class standing was completed. He then began a 30 plus year career with Quaker Oats Company in Peterborough, Ontario. Peter had a great fondness for his in-laws, Gord and Peggy (nee Palmer) Baird and his brothers and sisters in law; Garfield (Duffy), Cleates (George), Ethel (Don) and Gord (Laurie) (who became a special brother and friend!). He thoroughly enjoyed being "Uncle Pete" to their children and those of his siblings. He was a second Dad to "The Gang" and special Poppa to all "The Gang" kids! He was a big old softie when it came to kids! Peter's favourite place to hang out was either renovating houses, enjoying his own backyard, drifting on the boat or by the fire at the lake. He was an animal lover and their household always had at least one cat and a dog. Candy, the family dog was his constant companion at the lake. He loved going to the YMCA and was an avid golfer at Tamarac GGC. He was a lifelong learner and usually had a couple of books on the go with at least one being history related. He was a welcoming host always making you feel like a very special guest whenever you would visit. Many a family gathering broke out into a card game; euchre or poker depending on the crowd! Peter and Betty had two more children, Christina (Tina) and Gordon to whom he was as devoted as he was to Betty. Peter was an awesome Poppa to Jordan (Alex) and Casidhe, the two daughters of Tina and her husband, Rob Gardiner of Barrie (who became a second son). Peter was also Grandpa to Gord and Donna Deck's five children (also of Barrie): Sue-Anne (Michael), William (Melanie), Jessica-Lynne (Keith), Peter and Brianna. And Great-grandpa to Lelayna, Ethan, Abby, Sophia, Aubrey-Lynn, Grace-Lynn and Kalla. A couple of years ago Peter and Betty moved to Barrie. Peter was living with Lewy Body dementia and was well supported by the staff of Royal Victoria Hospital Specialized Seniors Care floor, Aging Well Clinic of Barrie, Alzheimer Society of Barrie, Vicki's Place/VON of Barrie and IOOF- Kempenfelt Court. A special thank you for all your compassionate caring. Big hugs and thanks to Peter's special angels, Carolin Cillis and Leigh Robertson of Barrie. Your compassion, affection and company meant more than you will ever know! And to his "buddy", Rich Beaupit of Niagara Falls; you were much loved! A celebration of life will be held at a later date so for now please raise a glass and share stories in memory of Gregory Otto "Peter" Deck. Cremation has taken place at Rosemount in Peterborough. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kat and Kristy's Recreational Program-Specialized Seniors Care-Royal Victoria Hospital of Barrie by calling 705-739-5600 or by visiting RVH Memorial giving site at http://foundation.rvh.on.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 28, 2020