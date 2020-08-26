Suddenly at his home on Saturday August 23rd, 2020 at the age of 44. Beloved husband of Stephanie (nee Fudge). Loving father of Brooklyn, Camden and Hudson. Survived by his proud parents Robert and Shirlee (nee McKee), his brother Jeffrey and nephew Noah. Greg had a passion for the outdoors, in both his professional and personal pursuits. With a degree in environmental sciences from Ryerson University, he worked for various conservation regions and consulting groups. In competitive sports, he excelled with a natural ability, whether hitting a ball, shooting a puck or swinging a club. As an avid and successful hunter and fisherman, he loved to mentor others to learn to love the great outdoors as he did. Greg had an inward love for God that showed through his ongoing kindness and concern for others, and his unwavering, deep rooted friendships. He will be sadly missed by his many friends. Visitation will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Friday August 28th, 2020. **Please reserve your time slot by visiting www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
. You will not be permitted without a reservation. Masks or face coverings will be mandatory and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Attendance is limited** A private family funeral service will be held in the Highland Park Chapel with interment at Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Greg, donations to the Sick Kids Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com