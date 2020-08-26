1/1
Gregory Robert "Greg" WELLS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly at his home on Saturday August 23rd, 2020 at the age of 44. Beloved husband of Stephanie (nee Fudge). Loving father of Brooklyn, Camden and Hudson. Survived by his proud parents Robert and Shirlee (nee McKee), his brother Jeffrey and nephew Noah. Greg had a passion for the outdoors, in both his professional and personal pursuits. With a degree in environmental sciences from Ryerson University, he worked for various conservation regions and consulting groups. In competitive sports, he excelled with a natural ability, whether hitting a ball, shooting a puck or swinging a club. As an avid and successful hunter and fisherman, he loved to mentor others to learn to love the great outdoors as he did. Greg had an inward love for God that showed through his ongoing kindness and concern for others, and his unwavering, deep rooted friendships. He will be sadly missed by his many friends. Visitation will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Friday August 28th, 2020. **Please reserve your time slot by visiting www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com. You will not be permitted without a reservation. Masks or face coverings will be mandatory and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Attendance is limited** A private family funeral service will be held in the Highland Park Chapel with interment at Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Greg, donations to the Sick Kids Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved