November 18, 1971 - January 22, 2020
The family of Greg Riddell sadly announce his passing after a valiant battle against cancer. Greg's legacy will live on in the hearts of his wife, Shelley, his three sons, Jordan, Brendan and Vincent, and his three step-daughters, Cassidy, Madison and Shaylen. Greg is predeceased by his parents, Barbara Sullivan and Harold Riddell. He leaves behind his step-parents, Brad Sullivan and Pam Riddell. Steven (Cindy), Kelly (Frank) and Amy (John) will greatly miss their brother. Greg was the funniest uncle in the world and leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He will leave a hole in the hearts of many. A special thank you to the entire Palliative Team for all their love, care and support. Family and friends are invited to visit at WEAVER Life Centre - Campbellford, 77 Second Street on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. with a Celebration of Greg's Life and Legion Service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 30, 2020