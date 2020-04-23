|
1937- 2020 Julius passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Fairhaven Home in Peterborough, Ontario. He was the husband of Annette, father of the late Melissa, grandfather of Colin, a step-father and step-grandfather. Julius was born in Hungary where he was a professional folkdancer. He immigrated to Canada in 1957 where he worked as the choreographer of a Hungarian folkdance troupe. Julius taught and practiced tai chi and also sang in a choir. He was a creative soul who during his lifetime made jewellery, sculpted, woodturned and wrote short stories. Julius enjoyed sailing, windsurfing, canoeing and hang-gliding. Donations, if desired, may be made to the Peterborough Alzheimer Society or the Fairhaven Foundation. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 23, 2020