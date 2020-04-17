Home

Hazel Joyce STOVEL

Hazel Joyce STOVEL Obituary
Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on September 27, 1931, passed away on April 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Stuart Stovel and leaves her son Geoff (Marion), daughters Marni (Owen) and Suzanne Oldfield, granddaughters Sarah Oldfield, Robyn Oldfield, Kelly Stovel and grandson Michael Oldfield. Joyce was predeceased by her parents (James R. Jamieson and Hazel B. McLellan), her brothers Robert "Bob" Jamieson (Donna) and Reginald "Mac" Jamieson (Betty). Born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Joyce moved to Toronto in 1961 and subsequently to Peterborough with her young family in 1965. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Canterbury Gardens for their compassion, understanding, and professionalism and for making Joyce's final moments with us so gentle and comfortable. At Joyce's request there will be no visitation or service.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 17, 2020
