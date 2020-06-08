Heather Margaret Heather Margaret LIVELY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
While surrounded by her loving family, Heather passed away peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 70. Loving and devoted wife of Gordon for over 50 years. Cherished mother of Randy (Lisa) and Kim (Liam). Loving Gramma to Brooke, Nick, Connor and Dillon. Dear sister to Ron (Susan) and sister in law to Debbie. Predeceased by her parents Ronald and Agnes and her brother John. Heather will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Heather was generous with her time volunteering with Kinettes and at the Legion. She was the organizer of many card games and dinners out with her longtime friends. She loved her time in Florida playing golf and singing at the Tiki Hut at Three Lakes Park. Her smile and laugh lit up the room and her love will continue to be felt by all who knew her. In keeping with Heathers wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to these times the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. The family would like to thank all of Heathers doctors and nurses for their wonderful care. Donations to Hospice Peterborough or Ovarian Cancer Canada can be made in Heathers memory. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com. "Live, Laugh, Love"


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved