While surrounded by her loving family, Heather passed away peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 70. Loving and devoted wife of Gordon for over 50 years. Cherished mother of Randy (Lisa) and Kim (Liam). Loving Gramma to Brooke, Nick, Connor and Dillon. Dear sister to Ron (Susan) and sister in law to Debbie. Predeceased by her parents Ronald and Agnes and her brother John. Heather will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Heather was generous with her time volunteering with Kinettes and at the Legion. She was the organizer of many card games and dinners out with her longtime friends. She loved her time in Florida playing golf and singing at the Tiki Hut at Three Lakes Park. Her smile and laugh lit up the room and her love will continue to be felt by all who knew her. In keeping with Heathers wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to these times the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. The family would like to thank all of Heathers doctors and nurses for their wonderful care. Donations to Hospice Peterborough or Ovarian Cancer Canada can be made in Heathers memory. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com. "Live, Laugh, Love"
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 8, 2020.