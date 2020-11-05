At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 60. Beloved wife of John MacDonald and the late Daniel O'Rourke. Loving mother of Patrick O'Rourke, Connor O'Rourke and Jason MacDonald (Janice). Cherished grandmother of Kaylin and Julia. Dear sister of Lisa Janzen. Heather will be sadly missed by her extended family, nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbours. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private family funeral and interment. In memory of Heather, and in lieu of flowers donations to St. Elizabeth Health Care would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences are available at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com