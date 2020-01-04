|
|
The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada announces the death of our dear Sister Emerilda McNamara at Mount St. Joseph, Peterborough, on Friday, January 3, 2020. Helen Emerilda was born in Markstay, ON in 1914 as the fourth of ten children. Predeceased by her parents late James McNamara and Mary Lecour and by her brothers Frank, Bill and Linus and her sisters Dorcas Palmer, Nellie Palmer, Henrietta Baker, Loretta O'Neill, Marjorie Lecour, and Annie Dagg. She will be missed by the members of her religious community and mourned by many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Sr. Emerilda entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peterborough in 1932. Her early formation included working with the children at St. Vincent's Orphanage and at the House of Providence. Sr. Emerilda trained to become a teacher and was known for her teaching ministry which spanned 40 years and included teaching in Peterborough, Almonte, St. Andrew's West, Lindsay, Fort William ON and in Wainright AB, and Edmonton AB. Once she retired from teaching, Sister took up a new ministry in Pastoral Care at Marycrest Home for the Aged in Peterborough. Her apostolic ministry skills were next put to use in parish ministry in Parry Sound where she taught religion classes, trained parents and sacristans, visited Hospitals and home and worked tirelessly for all. The one time she set aside for herself was to watch the Maple Leafs! (win or lose). Once Sister "retired" yet again, she was active in part-time parish visiting and prayer in Peterborough until in 2011; Sr. Emerilda moved to the Mount St. Joseph Care Centre where she ministered in the Holy Family Community. Sister Emerilda celebrated her 85th Jubilee of religious life in 2017. On July 24, 2019 she celebrated her 105th birthday with a gathering of family members and friends. Sister lived fully and generously in the employment of her many gifts and skills dedicated to the Church and her Congregation. All who knew her would describe her as a woman of wisdom, zeal and self-sacrificing love. She possessed a keen sense of humour and a love of life. Visitation will be at Mount St. Joseph, 1555 Monaghan Road, on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 from 2:00- 4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at 10:30a.m. at Mount St. Joseph Chapel. This will be followed by interment at Highland Park Cemetery, Peterborough, ON. Arrangements entrusted to COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com