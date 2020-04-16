|
|
Retired Registered Nurse, St. Joseph Hospital Class of 1956, The Peterborough Clinic. At Hospice Peterborough after a brief illness on April 15, 2020 in her 85th year. Helen was widowed at the age of 59 when her husband, Ralph Hartnett, passed away in 1995. She will be sadly missed by her children Beth (Kirk Miller), Tom (Maura), and Joe (Julia Anderson). Loving Grandma of Danielle, Jillian, Charlie, Derek, MaryBeth, Liam, Maeve, Oceanna, Kai, Rosalie and "GG" to Caden and Finn. Helen is predeceased by her parents Alan Hayes and Rose Farley. She was the youngest of ten children. She is survived by her sister Margaret O'Grady (John) and predeceased by Noreen Powers (Frank), Father Jerry Hayes, Clair (Mary), Bill (Marjorie), Charlie (Dolly), Len (Eileen), Frank (Marjorie), and David (Anne) Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and good friends. The family extends their deep appreciation to all the staff at Hospice Peterborough for their compassion and kindness. A funeral mass at St. Alphonsus and interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Kinmount will be held at a later date when we can all gather safely. If desired, in memory of Helen, a donation can be made to Hospice Peterborough or St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 16, 2020