|
|
CLARKE, Helen Irene (nee Young) passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Maplewood Nursing Home, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Walter Clarke. Loving mother to five children - Dennis (Irene), Donald (Donna), Colleen (Mark), Bryce (Brenda), and predeceased by her son Dale (Susan). Devoted grandmother to 18, and great-grandmother to 22 children. Survived by her brothers Gerald and Donald, and predeceased by brothers Roy and Russell. Helen was born January 29, 1925 in Cecil, Pennsylvania, USA. Her family returned to Campbellford, Ontario in 1932. Helen was a kind, loving, compassionate person, with a wonderful sense of humor, and an amazing talent as a pianist. She was very devoted to her faith, church and community. Her talents at the piano brought joy to all who heard her play, well into her 94th year. Helen dearly loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her home was a family gathering place filled with music, laughter and love. She took great pride in all her family's accomplishments over the years. Helen also had an amazing talent as a seamstress, making many of her own suits and dresses. Cake decorating was another skill that she enjoyed sharing with others. Special thank you to the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home who took great care of our Mom through her final journey. WEAVER Funeral Home would like to apologize in advance that due to COVID 19, our business will be following the Province of Ontario guidelines during this state of emergency. We will be placing a capacity of 25 people in the building at a time. Please be mindful of washing your hands and social distancing. A Private Funeral Service will take place at WEAVER Funeral Home - Warkworth, 70 Church St. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made by phone or online only. Donations will not be taking place at the Funeral Home. Please give us a call at (613) 394-2433 if you have any questions or concerns. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 26, 2020