Peacefully, at Empress Gardens, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Harold Simmons. Beloved by her children Bill (Sandi), Gary, Don (Henrietta), the late Debra Jean Simmons and their families. Sadly missed by many relatives and friends. Helen was a long time resident of Summit Place. Helen's family wish to thank Empress Gardens for their care. A private family service will be held at Little Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate donations to the PRHC Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
.