Passed away at the Civic Hospital in Ottawa on Tuesday March 31, 2020, Helen (Kelly) of Ottawa, formerly of Lakefield, age 97. Helen was predeceased by siblings Joan Nichols (late Doug), George Kelly (late Brenda), Beth Kelly, and will be missed by Doreen Armstrong (late Ross). Beloved Aunt to 12 nieces and nephews, 29 great nieces and nephews, and 22 great great nieces and nephews. Also survived by cousins in England and Wales. Predeceased by her parents Helen "Nella" and Rev. George Kelly (Lakefield United Church 1936-1949). Helen was active in the church, always volunteering, singing in choirs and active in UCW and craft groups. She was a generous person who supported many charities. She loved spending time with her friends, siblings and all her nieces and nephews, as well as summers at her cottage on Head Lake and Chemong Lake, before retiring and settling in Lakefield. In 2013 she moved to Ottawa to be closer to family. A memorial service will take place in Ottawa at a later date, and interment will be at Lakefield Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Lakefield United Church Memorial Fund as expressions of sympathy, and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020