Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hendren Funeral Home- Lakefield - Lakefield
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. THOMPSON Obituary
Passed away at the Civic Hospital in Ottawa on Tuesday March 31, 2020, Helen (Kelly) of Ottawa, formerly of Lakefield, age 97. Helen was predeceased by siblings Joan Nichols (late Doug), George Kelly (late Brenda), Beth Kelly, and will be missed by Doreen Armstrong (late Ross). Beloved Aunt to 12 nieces and nephews, 29 great nieces and nephews, and 22 great great nieces and nephews. Also survived by cousins in England and Wales. Predeceased by her parents Helen "Nella" and Rev. George Kelly (Lakefield United Church 1936-1949). Helen was active in the church, always volunteering, singing in choirs and active in UCW and craft groups. She was a generous person who supported many charities. She loved spending time with her friends, siblings and all her nieces and nephews, as well as summers at her cottage on Head Lake and Chemong Lake, before retiring and settling in Lakefield. In 2013 she moved to Ottawa to be closer to family. A memorial service will take place in Ottawa at a later date, and interment will be at Lakefield Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Lakefield United Church Memorial Fund as expressions of sympathy, and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -