Passed away peacefully at Chapman House Hospice, Owen Sound on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Brian O'Connell d. April 8, 2016. Dear aunt of Deidre and husband Ron Patommel, Danny Finn and wife Connie and Terry Finn. Dear sister-in-law of Louise Lally (Thomas) of Belleville, Don (Carol), Hugh (Adele), Fergus (late Mary Ann) and Frances (late Bernard) all of Toronto and many nieces and nephews from the O'Connell Family. Predeceased by her parents Michael Edward Finn and Margaret Anne O'Loughlin, brother John Finn and wife Mary, and sisters Maureen Finn and Sheila Finn. A Celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. In memory of Helen, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-4612. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 5, 2020.