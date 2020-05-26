Helena SHAW
Passed away December 30, 2019 at Fairhaven Nursing Home at the age of 95. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years, she loved playing cards, bingo and going to the Casino. She was an employee of Sears for many years until her retirement. She will be missed by her children Laurel (David), Gary (Marian), Ian (Yvonne), Pam and Families. Celebration of life will be held at a later time. A big thank you to the caring staff at Fairhaven.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 26, 2020.
