It is with great sadness that the family of Helene Ryan announces her passing in Windsor, Ontario, on April 17, 2020, twelve days before her 97th birthday.

Truly a renaissance woman, she was born on April 29, 1923, to the late James and Dorothy Quarry (née Harkin). She was pre-deceased by her husband, Frank (2002), and her siblings Claire, Vincent, Eleanor, Margaret, Betty, Greg and Pat. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Mary Gillespie (Len) and Barb Quarry.

Helene was the beloved mother of Paul (Helen), Maureen Brode (Patrick), Mary-Claire Nepotiuk (Bill), Kevin (Leslie), and D'Arcy (Nada), and the proud grandmother of Brendan, (Beth), Kate, Deirdre, Meghan, Anastasia, Talia, Alana, Camille, Brigitte, Anna, Aidan, Owen and Liam, and G.G. to Simone, Vivian and Oliver.

Mom cherished memories of her youth as a younger sister in the large Quarry brood. Sunday afternoons meant a sing-along to the tune of the piano and fiddle. The sharing of dresses with five sisters left her with a life-long passion for shopping and fashion. She grew up on Caroline Street in downtown Burlington, excelling in both academics and sports.

Our mother was a gentle lady with a steadfast belief in the importance of faith and family. She lived life to the fullest, both accepting its adversities and enjoying its celebrations. She played piano by ear, sewed avidly and always had a great sense of style. She spent several years refinishing furniture and was an accomplished bridge player. Listening to music and singing were life-long pleasures.

Mom enjoyed a second career as a school secretary after her children were all in school and during retirement, her travels with her family and friends were a source of great pleasure.

Mom had a good sense of humour and a life-long interest in current events and the news. She was a warm, loving mother who took great interest in and always supported her children.

We will miss you Mom, but know you are happy to be re-united in heaven, with Dad and your family.

Many thanks to the staff on the second floor of Amica Riverside for their kind care.

Cremation has taken place. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial will occur at a later date. On-line memorial at inmemoriam.ca.

