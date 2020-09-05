1/1
Helga Annemarie "Susi" (Sust) ALEXANDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of Jack Clifford Alexander. Susi to Brenda, Jason and Jennifer Golding and Beverley Alexander. Predeceased by her brother Heinz- Walter Sust (late Barbara) and her parents Walter and Kaethe Sust (nee-Heimann). Susi will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Susi retired from Sir Sanford Fleming College and enjoyed cooking, painting, knitting and had a love for animals, but her proudest moment would have to be taking part in the 1956 Olympics. Visitation will be held at the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. To protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are limited to guests per half hour for this visitation. To reserve your time slot please contact us at (705) 745-4683 between the hours of 8:30 am - 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Units contact log. Please be aware all attendees are encouraged to wear a mask or cloth facial cover and please have yours on prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor property is not permitted.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved