Passed away at Lakefield Extendicare on Saturday October 24, 2020. Henk Wierdsma of Lakefield, in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Sylvia (nee Nauta). Loving father of Lucas (Krista), Brian (Jackie) and Lisa (George). Dear grandfather of Emmalea, Aaren, Matthew, Zachary, Aidan, Ainsley, Geoffrey (Corrie), Andrew and Michael. Survived by siblings, Nellie (Bernard) and Attje (Eddie), foster sister Estha, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Bouwe and Attje Wierdsma and siblings Liebeth, Gerrit, Siebe, Geertje (Gre), Mien, Brand, Andries (Andy), Peta, and Bouwe. A private family funeral service will be held at Cephas Christian Reform Church, 220 Goodfellow Road, Peterborough, on Wednesday October 28 at 11:00 AM. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 concerns, no visitation will be held. You are invited to watch the funeral service, beginning at 9:00 AM on Thursday October 29, 2020 by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
and navigating to the Memorial Page for Henk. Interment Hillside Cemetery Lakefield. Reception luncheon for close family to be held at Hendren Funeral Homes-Lakefield Chapel after interment. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Cephas Christian Reform Church (who will donate to Peterborough Pregnancy Support Services), or World Relief Organization, by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling (705) 652-3355.