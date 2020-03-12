Home

Henry James "Porky" Nevilles

Henry James "Porky" Nevilles Obituary
Peacefully, at PRHC Palliative Care on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 78. Porky, dearly beloved husband of Shirley Hollas and loving father of Paul (Pet) Viggers. Loved stepfather of Christine (Ed) Powell, Steven, and Mike Hollas. Beloved grandfather of Jared, Jayda, Nathan, Mathew, Bryan, and Aiden. Dear brother of Stanley (Rose) Nevilles. Henry loved animals and working on old cars, and around the house. If desired, donations to the would be appreciated. Condolences to the family may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 12, 2020
