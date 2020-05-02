Peacefully at Fairhaven Long Term Care on April 30, 2020, Herb of Keene, Ontario in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Pauline (nee Webb). Dear father of Bev Moore of Sudbury, Ontario, Lloyd Moore of Keene and Tracy Spence of Touro, Nova Scotia. Loving grandfather of Jason, Shane, Tom, Rick, Andrea and Mackenzie. Brother of Lena Marshall of Arizona and Bruce Moore of Codroy, Newfoundland. Brother in law to Greta Moore of Halifax. A private family service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 2, 2020.