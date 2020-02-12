Home

(Retired Employee of Canadian General Electric) Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Clare Mahoney for 62 years. Dear mother of Tom and his wife Catherine, Dan and his wife Debbie. Proud nanny of 6 grandchildren, Jennifer, Bronnley, Derek, Darren, David, Dylan and great-nanny of 13, Caleigh, Alana, Brendan, Luke, Emma, Evan, Lyla, Brittney, Carson, Rhyenne, Clare, Aiden and Chelsea. Sister of Norman Grant, and the late Art and George Grant. Hilda was a longtime Season Ticket Holder for the Peterborough Petes, enjoyed knitting, gardening and enjoyed many summers at their cottage on Chemong Lake. The family will receive friends at COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, from 2:00 pm to 2:45 pm with a celebration at 3:00 pm on Friday February 14, 2020 followed by interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Donations to the Kingston General Hospital or the would by gratefully appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020
