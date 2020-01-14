Home

Highland Park Funeral Centre
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Originally from Fort Erie, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, 12 days short of his 99th birthday at Lakefield Extendicare. Howard has now joined his predeceased wife of 73 years to continue their dance. Howard was a war veteran whom served in WW2 in the RCAF. He touched many with his humor and inquisitive spirit. He was gracious at the end of his life welcoming visits with genuine thanks. He is survived by her loving sons, John and David, and their spouses, Tomoko and Debra and his grandson Takeshi. Howard will also be missed by Barbara McTagget and by Joanne Foley and Heather Parker-Wheeler (sisters), his extended family and others whom hearts He touched. We wish to thank the staff of Lakefield Extendicare for their care and compassion. A graveside memorial will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 14, 2020
