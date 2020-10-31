Hugh Bernard O'Neill passed peacefully on October 10, 2020 after an extended stay at St. Michael's Hospital. Born on September 27, 1939, he grew up in Toronto where he attended St. Michael's College School and graduated from the University of Toronto. Hugh had a distinguished career as a sales executive, general manager, and CEO for many companies in Canada and the U.S. including Procter & Gamble, Standard Brands, R.J. Reynolds, Swift & Company, Thomas Cork, and Hiram Walker & Sons. He also successfully managed and grew businesses in the printing and boat engine industries, setting global performance records as the last Canadian President of Outboard Marine Corporation. He was known as a fair and generous executive with great expectations, and he generated high levels of respect from those who worked for him. Several of the employees he trained and managed throughout his career went on to lead other successful Canadian businesses. Most of all, he loved big ideas and "doing the deal". In 2001, Hugh was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease which he readily accepted as a personal challenge. He volunteered for research studies testing new Parkinson's medications and recruited a fund-raising team for Parkinson Canada. Fueled by support from family and friends, Hughie's Hustlers led national fund-raising for 4 years as the top team for Parkinson Superwalk. Hugh credited his success in living with Parkinson's Disease to a positive attitude, ongoing exercise, and the talented capability of his specialized neurologist, Dr. Mark Guttman (Centre for Movement Disorders, Toronto). Wherever he went, Hugh loved socializing, entertaining, and ensuring that people had a great time. While at Hiram Walker, he was appointed as their Board Director for the SkyDome (now Rogers Centre). He travelled extensively in Europe with groups of employees to immerse them in unique private experiences at famous distilleries and wineries. He was a warm and gracious host who loved fun, Irish poetry, theatre, music (Leonard Cohen, Pink Floyd, and Elton John to name a few), fashionable clothes, fine dining, and collecting wine. Hugh's family includes his wife, Cathleen Colehour, three children of whom he is very proud--Karen O'Neill, Cathy O'Neill (Justin Marshall), and Brian O'Neill (Donna Pong)-two brothers, Pat O'Neill (Pang O'Neill) and John O'Neill, and sister Ann O'Neill. He is predeceased by his parents, Clinton and Alice O'Neill, his sister, Mary O'Neill, and his former spouse, Maryrose O'Neill (mother of his children). He also relished time with his wonderful grandchildren, Aidan Thomas O'Neill Desson, Owen Roe O'Neill Desson, and Emily Reindel, as well as his nephew and niece, Elliott O'Neill and Mary-Lian O'Neill (Bryan Eng). No funeral is planned, and family gatherings will be held in remembrance when restrictions allow. In appreciation for the extraordinary medical care and kindness extended to Hugh during his stay, the family has established a dedicated fund at St. Michael's Hospital for the Geriatrics Patient Care Unit. Those wishing to honour Hugh with a tax-deductible contribution may do so at the following online location: http://smh.convio.net/site/TR?fr_id=1602&pg=entry
.