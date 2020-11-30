1/
Hugh DARROCH
Passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side at Centennial Place in Millbrook on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Aileen. Loving father of Lois Powers (Douglas Webster) and Janet McIsaac (Terry). Grandpa will be sadly missed by Daniel McIsaac (Allie Hill), Jonathan McIsaac (Jade Gosselin), Kenneth Webster (Olga) and his great-grandson Miles Webster. Dear brother of the late Beatrice Smart and Pauline Smith. Uncle Hugh will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their extended families. The family would like to say a special Thank You to the staff of Centennial Place for their care and compassion during his stay there. Thank you also to the staff at Peterborough Manor and PRHC for the care that they provided. There will be a private family service held and a Celebration of Hugh's Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Hugh and for his love of the music of Oscar Peterson, listen to one of his songs and have a toast in Hugh's name. Donations to Community Care Peterborough would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
