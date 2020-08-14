1/
Hunt Joan Carol SARGEANT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hunt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home, with her family at her side, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Joan of Peterborough, formerly of Lakehurst was in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of Ron Sargeant for 57 years. Loving mother of Aaron, Craig (Sarah) and Matthew. Dear grandmother of Elizabeth, Emily, Adam and Claire. Sister of the late Merle Hunt, Herbert Hunt, Arnold Hunt, Shirley Stark and Wilma Clark. Joan will be remembered by many other relatives and friends. Retired from the Peterborough Board of Education, and past secretary for Canadian G.E. A long-time member of Edmison Heights Bible Chapel. Joan loved her grandchildren and enjoyed staying in touch with her many nieces and nephews. She loved gardening, nature and sincerely enjoyed God's creation. Visiting will be held on Saturday, August 15th from 11:30-12:45 at the Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, with a service to follow in the Ashburnham Chapel at 1 p.m. Masks are now mandatory and please RSVP through the website to confirm attendance. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Edmison Heights Bible Chapel or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved