|
|
Graham, Iain Anderson - Died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, in his 89th year. Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Iain's profession took him to British Columbia, Alberta and the Yukon, where he was purchasing agent for major mining companies. Iain was predeceased by his parents John and Flora (nee Morris) Graham and his sister Mary Bilton of Winnipeg. He is survived by his wife Deborah (nee Wrightly); his children, Christine Heumann of Calgary and his sons John and Calum of Regina; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and his sisters, Helen Parks of Edmonton, Morag Sparrow of Calgary and Flora Hamilton of Regina. Deepest gratitude to the people at Peterborough Regional Health Centre who cared for and cared about Iain. Iain died as he chose. Enormously brave to the end— Private observances only. Iain will be cremated and eventually interred at Hillside Cemetery in Lakefield. Memorial donations to the PRHC Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 25, 2020