In loving memory of Ila Cox (nee Wood) who passed away peacefully at Princess Gardens, Peterborough, April 5, 2020, aged 94. Wife of Kenneth (deceased) Ila is sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all who knew her as a most caring and kindly soul. Graduating as RN post war Ila married, supported and accompanied Ken for his work from Ontario to London England and on to Singapore before they retired to their hometown of Peterborough. Due to the current health crisis there is to be a private funeral. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In memory, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society of Canada and condolences may be made online through AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 7, 2020