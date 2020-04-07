Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Ila Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ila (Wood) Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ila (Wood) Cox Obituary
In loving memory of Ila Cox (nee Wood) who passed away peacefully at Princess Gardens, Peterborough, April 5, 2020, aged 94. Wife of Kenneth (deceased) Ila is sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all who knew her as a most caring and kindly soul. Graduating as RN post war Ila married, supported and accompanied Ken for his work from Ontario to London England and on to Singapore before they retired to their hometown of Peterborough. Due to the current health crisis there is to be a private funeral. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In memory, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society of Canada and condolences may be made online through AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -