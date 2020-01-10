|
Has left us peacefully on January 6, 2020 in her 90th year, succumbing to a stroke on Christmas Day, 2019. Lovingly surrounded by her children Bryan Down, Marilyn Jones (Bill) and Kimberly Blanchard (Pierre). So loved by her two grandchildren Marc (Vanessa) and Daniel (Claire) - the pride and love of her life. Predeceased by her cherished husband Clifford and eldest son Richard 'Rick' Webb. Dear sister to the late Alice Brumpton and her late brother Thomas McGarvey. Appreciation to nurses and staff of Peterborough Regional Health Centre A2 and D2 for extending their nursing expertise and consideration to Ilene and family during our long goodbye. A special thanks to Trudy Dewey in sharing her time and love to Aunt Ilene. Respecting Mom's/Nana's wishes, a private family service will take place at a later time. If so desired, donations in memory of Ilene may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com