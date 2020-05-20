October 26, 1937-May 14, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Mom and best friend, Irene Cole, of Apsley. Predeceased by our Dad - Bill, special partner, Al Seamons, parents, Emily and John Willy, and big brothers Cliff and Les. Best Mom to Carole (Scott), Donna (Lenny - 2015) and Sandy (Mike). Adored Nanny to April, David, Jason, Jennifer, Alicia, Brian, and their mates. Special great-grandmother to Brady, Cole, Carter, and Nathan. Mom was the epitome of strength and love. She was sweet, selfless, smart, giving, supportive, and funny. Also the "life of the party" and "small but mighty". She found great enjoyment in camping with friends and family, music jams, playing cards and shuffleboard, dancing and writing poetry. She was a proud member of the Apsley Legion, marching with the Colour Party and serving as Secretary and Poppy Chairman for many years. Mom said she would never have changed anything in her life and was so appreciative of her nieces and nephews, lifelong friend Liz, Legion pals, Spruce Corner's "ladies" and staff, and the many friends she made over the years. Mom remained strong and "sharp as a tack" right to the end - able to make all her own decisions. She did it "her way" and in that we are finding some comfort. Mom was okay with saying "so long" and reassured us we will all be together again. Arrangements are entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, Ontario. A celebration of life will be held at the Apsley Legion Branch 381 at a later date. Online condolences and memories may be shared through www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. Donations to the Apsley Legion - Branch 381 may be made in her memory.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 20, 2020.