Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Keith (2003) and mother Lena Williamson (1984). Loving and devoted mother of Ruth Epping (Bill), Randy, Karen Bonner (Glen) and Greg (Jamie). Cherished grandmother of Michael-John Clements, Rachael Clements, John Epping (Tom), Tyler Clements (Lissa), Jenna Humphrey (Greig), Becky Burnham (Tim) and Cole Bonner (Kat). Special great grandmother of Keegan, Bryce, Vance and Wilder. Caring sister of Robert Williamson (Helen), Predeceased by brothers Gerald, Ross, John, Ken and Bill and sisters Vera and Florence. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews and good friends Joan Harrison and Gloria Mckever. Our mother's strength and love she shared with us will always be remembered. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Canterbury Gardens. We want to express our gratitude to Dr. Zaniewski for your wonderful care and support to her and our family. Heartfelt thanks to nurses Nicole and Lisa from St. Elizabeth for your care and kindness. A Celebration of Life will be held when everyone can be together. Donations can be made in Irene's memory to the Alzheimer's Society.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 1, 2020.
