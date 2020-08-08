1/1
Irene Rose (Dunn) MICHENER
MICHENER, Irene Rose (nee Dunn) passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 in her 87th year at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The last 68 years of adventure were shared with her husband Lyle, whom she often introduced as her "first husband", and enriched by her children Leslie (Don), Stacey (Peggy), Blair (Michelle) and Mary Lou (Charlie). Irene was devoted to and loved by her 20 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Irene was a passionate woman who stood firm for what she believed. She believed in her family and doing what was right with determination, strength and courage. She created a caring home where all were welcomed not only with her chocolate chip cookies, but also with a wonderful sense of humour that made all who entered feel special. Her adventurous spirit created a multitude of memories for her family and for those who knew her, through her travels, through her love for books and through a curiosity that was boundless. Because of COVID 19, a private service will be held at Highland Park Funeral Centre with interment at Little Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Diabetes Association, Heart and Stroke Foundation, Peterborough Regional Health Centre, The Cancer Society or a charity that is close to your heart.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
