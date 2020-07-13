1/1
Iris Annie (Johnson) PAYNE
Passed away peacefully at Riverview Manor Nursing Home, Peterborough on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Everett Payne (2017). Loving Mother of Laura of Peterborough, Barry (Ann) of R.R. #3 Omemee, Roland (Sherry) of Barrie, Allyson MacLeod (Norm) of Lakefield, the late Melanie Przybyszewski, and the late Linda Payne. Mother in law of Henry Przybyszewski. Proud Grandmother of her 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings Beatrice Kerr, Joseph Johnson, Fern Haslette, Elwood Johnson, and Ivan Johnson. She will be remembered by her extended family and friends. A private funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. Interment at Little Lake Cemetery to follow. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to The Lyndhurst Centre - Toronto Rehab Foundation. Friends and family may send condolences, arrange flowers, or make memorial donations by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.652.3355.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 13, 2020.
