Peacefully, at Fairhaven Long Term Care on March 16, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved spouse of Thomas W. McConnell (Tom) for 57 years. Loving mother of Janet Harris (Peter). Proud grandmother of Lydia & Amelia. Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Iris was born in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, Scotland on April 12, 1925. The youngest of four children, Iris immigrated to Canada with her parents; James (Jim) & Williamina (Mina) & siblings; Ivy, James (Jim) & Dorothy (Dot) - on the ship Montcalm in 1926. The Lawrie family settled in the district of Miami, Manitoba until moving to Winnipeg in 1940. Iris graduated as a RN from Grace General Hospital, Winnipeg in 1948. She treasured the lifelong friendships developed with her classmates. Iris's nursing career included Grace General Hospital, Toronto General Hospital & the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) in Cornwall & Toronto. In later years, Iris volunteered at North York General Hospital, Dufferin Area Hospital & Peterborough Regional Health Centre. She was a longstanding member of Laurel Women's Institute & Mapleridge Seniors Centre. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Iris & Tom also enjoyed travelling & renovating homes & recreational properties. In keeping with Iris's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff of Fairhaven LTC for their kindness and care. In honour of Iris, memorial contributions to VON Canada will be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 21, 2020