Isabel Marjorie MASON
Peacefully, on Sunday November 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late John Eric Mason. Dear mother of Robert (Elizabeth) Mason, Marion (Howard) Strode, Brian Mason (pre-deceased), Douglas Mason, Stephen (Claire) Mason, Catherine (Brian) Hubbs. Loving grandmother of Erin, Kelly, Stephanie, Eric, Heather, Carolyn, Laura, James, Claire, Owen, Gordon and Ian. Loving great-grandmother of Eric, Matteo, Brett, William, Luca, Georgia and Natalie. Sister of Neil Cameron, Barbara Cameron and the late Eleanor Carruthers, Katherine Montgomery, Donald Cameron and Jean Cameron. Due to current restrictions, private family services, followed by burial at Cameron Cemetery have been arranged by the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. In memory of Marjorie, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 27, 2020.
