1/1
J. Cedric ARSENAULT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on November 23, 2020. Cedric Arsenault of Bridgenorth in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Ruth Arsenault (nee Johnson). Predeceased by his first wife of 43 years, Shiela Arsenault (nee Switzer). Loving father of Kim Wilkinson (Jon) and Shawn Arsenault (Lorena Coombes). Fondly remembered by his step children Dan Lang (Cathy), Brenda Jessup (Martin) and many step grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cedric is survived by his siblings Zita Arsenault (Gus), David Arsenault (June), Ivan Arsenault and many nieces and nephews. Cedric was a loving brother-in-law to many and will be missed by all. Cedric is predeceased by brothers Melvin (d. Irene), Clarence (d. Velma), Alfred (Jackie), Albert (d. Marguerite) and sister Sylvia Arsenault. Friends may call at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:30 - 12:30 P.M. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. A private memorial service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. You are invited to watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com and navigating to Cedric's tribute page. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, PRHC Foundation, or charity of your choice. Donations and condolences may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705 652-3355. The family wishes to thank the staff of PRHC floor 2 D and Dr. Mallory for their care and attention to Cedric.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved