Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on November 23, 2020. Cedric Arsenault of Bridgenorth in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Ruth Arsenault (nee Johnson). Predeceased by his first wife of 43 years, Shiela Arsenault (nee Switzer). Loving father of Kim Wilkinson (Jon) and Shawn Arsenault (Lorena Coombes). Fondly remembered by his step children Dan Lang (Cathy), Brenda Jessup (Martin) and many step grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cedric is survived by his siblings Zita Arsenault (Gus), David Arsenault (June), Ivan Arsenault and many nieces and nephews. Cedric was a loving brother-in-law to many and will be missed by all. Cedric is predeceased by brothers Melvin (d. Irene), Clarence (d. Velma), Alfred (Jackie), Albert (d. Marguerite) and sister Sylvia Arsenault. Friends may call at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:30 - 12:30 P.M. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. A private memorial service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. You are invited to watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
and navigating to Cedric's tribute page. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, PRHC Foundation, or charity of your choice
. Donations and condolences may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705 652-3355. The family wishes to thank the staff of PRHC floor 2 D and Dr. Mallory for their care and attention to Cedric.