J. Joan CARUSO
Born on January 14, 1930 in Kincardine, Ontario died peacefully in her sleep on November 1, 2020, at the age of 90, in her suite at Canterbury Gardens Retirement Home in Peterborough, Ontario. Joan attended the Guelph campus of the University of Toronto to attain a Home Economics degree. She worked for the T. Eaton's Company Ltd in the Food Services department for 40 years before retiring in 1995. In the course of her career, she was part of an executive team that oversaw the opening of restaurants within many Eaton's department stores across Canada. Her interests included various paper crafts, knitting, painting, pottery—all meticulously created—collecting coins, stamps, and a myriad of Eaton's memorabilia. Joan was an extremely generous and thoughtful person. It is with deep love and gratitude for a life well-lived that Joan will be fondly remembered by her sister, Rosemary Eckert, nieces and nephews: Trisha (Dave) Little, Tom (Darlene) Eckert, Rose (Duncan) Manser, Steve (Kim) Cameron, Carol (John) Farrell, and Tom (Pat) Cameron along with their children and her friends. Joan was pre-deceased by her parents, Rosa and Tom Caruso, and her sisters, Thomasina Merritt and Barbara Caruso. Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be a private family Memorial Mass at St Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church, 1066 Western Ave, Peterborough, Ontario. Interment will follow in Kincardine, Ontario at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online Condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 7, 2020.
