|
|
Mike was the son of the late Dr. Maxwell and Marguerite McCutcheon. Brother to Carol Philp, Jerome (Dewar), Timothy and Patrick. Uncle to Amanda Kimber and the late Jeremy. Mike was an original, a man of many interests. He was instrumental in the formation of Peterborough's first Rock n' Roll group, "The Sonics". He was a passionate Conservative, a forever musician who loved performing and a loyal friend to those in his circle. We will miss his stories, his big laugh and his insight into all things political. A celebration of his life will follow later in the spring. Donations to Bridgepoint Health Centre or a would be appreciated. For on line condolences please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 21, 2020